Highlights Chelsea are considering a move for star goalkeeper Bento Matheus Krepski this summer to elevate their squad.

The Blues need a solid No. 2 goalkeeper like Bento, who has proven his skills on the big stage in Brazil.

For the price tag of £13m, Chelsea could potentially make a smart investment in Bento to enhance their squad depth.

Following the injury struggles of Robert Sanchez, reports suggest that Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign another shot-stopper this summer in the form of a player who has kept out Jude Bellingham this season.

Chelsea transfer news

After another Premier League season to forget, the Blues have already turned their attention towards rectifying the situation through further spending this summer, as they look to get things right in the transfer market. That said, among those already linked with a move is RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo. Talks have reportedly already commenced between the west London club and Leipzig over a move for their star man, who apparently has a release clause of £51.2m this summer.

Meanwhile, those at Stamford Bridge are still looking to land an out-and-out goalscorer to finally bring an end to their struggles, with Victor Osimhen still the biggest name mentioned at this stage. So it certainly looks likely to be a busy window once more for Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino.

Even away from the big-money deals, Chelsea are stealing the headlines, potentially at the cost of Sanchez's place in Pochettino's squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Bento Matheus Krepski from Athletico Paranaense this summer. The goalkeeper recently stole the spotlight for his performance between the sticks for Brazil, as they beat an England side with the likes of Bellingham and Phil Foden 1-0 at Wembley.

The Blues aren't the only side supposedly interested in Bento since that game, however, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also eyeing a move alongside Inter for the goalkeeper valued at a reported €15m (£13m) this summer.

Chelsea, of course, are familiar with the South American market already, having signed the likes of Deivid Washington and Angelo from Santos last summer.

"Fantastic" Bento can compete with Sanchez

Whilst Djordje Petrovic has stepped up well to make a strong claim for Chelsea's starting spot even when Sanchez returns, the Blues still need a solid No 2, and Bento has proved that he can perform on the big stage, having comfortably stepped up for Brazil.

Replacing Alisson Becker and Ederson - two of the best goalkeepers in the world - is no easy task, but Bento did just that to suddenly attract plenty of interest. It is a rise that Zach Lowy saw coming, having previously praised the 24-year-old. Lowy posted on X back in August:

For the bargain price of £13m, Chelsea could produce an act of genius in the transfer market to break their trend of flops in recent years. It remains to be seen whether they can fend off competition from the likes of Wolves and Inter for Bento's signature, however, in a busy race to sign the Brazil goalkeeper.