After smashing Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and holding Manchester City to a thrilling 4-4 draw, things finally looked on the verge of turning around for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, but a poorly-timed international break and a disastrous 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United has quickly brought their momentum to a crashing halt.

They were the creators of their own downfall against the Magpies in a game that sent Pochettino reminders over just how much work his side still need if they are to reach the Premier League's top four. Yet, still, their transfer tactic seemingly remains the same, with one particular young gem now a target for the London club.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't in the headlines for their transfer activity and the summer window saw the Blues dominate the news, as Pochettino attempted to rebuild the squad at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz all left for rival clubs to make room for Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku and many many more. So far, that transfer tactic has far from worked out with Chelsea struggling once again. Reports suggest that their focus very much remains on recruiting future stars, however.

According to 90Min, Chelsea have made contact with Francesco Camarda's family over a potential move from AC Milan. The 15-year-old made the headlines when he became Serie A's youngest-ever player and AC Milan's youngest-ever player after coming on against Fiorentina. Breaking Paolo Maldini's Milan record, it's no shock that Chelsea are interested in the youngster, who will have the chance to leave the Italian giants until he signs his first professional contract when he turns 16 in March.

The Blues will unsurprisingly face competition for the forward's signature, with reports indicating that Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid all interested in the teenager, who has been promised a huge role at Milan in the future. Camarda is reportedly settled in Milan and likely to put pen to paper on a deal, but he is certainly not short on potential suitors outside of Italy.

Chelsea chasing "great" Camarda

The fact that Francesco Camarda was handed his AC Milan debut at 15-years-old shows just how talented the stirker is. With so much of the season left to come, the Italian may yet receive even more opportunities to impress and edge closer and closer to what would be a historic first goal for the club.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli is certainly a fan of the youngster, saying via 90Min: "Talent has no age, and he has a lot of it. Destiny sometimes creates opportunities for you, we will need to be good at accompanying him in his growth because we are talking about a very young boy. From a character point of view Camarda is very mature, he is ready to give us a hand if needed, in these days he has done very well. I'm sure he'll have a great future."

Chelsea face a battle if they are to pursue Camarda's signature, but it may well be one going all out for in order to secure a player who could become crucial in the next decade or so.