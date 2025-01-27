As they look to fine-tune an Enzo Maresca side which still has its problems, Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on signing a Premier League defender who's enjoying an excellent season.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues were brought back down to reality by champions Manchester City last time out, as Pep Guardiola's struggling side came from behind to throw Chelsea's top-four aspirations into doubt. It was once again a game in which the London club struggled in their defensive third with another Robert Sanchez mistake stealing all the wrong headlines not for the first time this season.

The rest of the Blues' backline didn't exactly enjoy standout displays, however, with Trevoh Chalobah spun by Erling Haaland before the City star lobbed the out-of-position Sanchez and then Levi Colwill was also overpowered by the Norwegian on his way to setting up Phil Foden for City's third and final goal of the afternoon.

Two avoidable goals to put City out of reach, Chelsea have been left to ask questions of their centre-back partnership and seemingly left to turn their head towards the transfer market for further options.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Dean Huijsen who reportedly has a release clause in his current Bournemouth contract. The defender has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League after leaving Juventus in the summer and is now reportedly highly appreciated by those at Stamford Bridge.

Still just 19 years old, the Spaniard has been a revelation for the Cherries who have enjoyed quite the campaign under Andoni Iraola so far.

"Complete" Huijsen is destined for the top

With every passing week, Juventus' decision to show Huijsen the door remains more and more bizarre. This is a young central defender who showed plenty of potential during a loan spell at AS Roma and one that could have thrived under Thiago Motta. What was Juventus' trash has since been Bournemouth's treasure and the Italian club's regret, however.

Now, Chelsea could take advantage when the summer arrives. If there are any concerns that he'll struggle to adapt at a top club again too, then those should have been put to bed when he kept Blues target Alexander Isak quiet in a stunning 4-1 victory for Bournemouth over Newcastle United earlier this month. Limiting the in-form Swede to just one shot and 0.06 expected goals.

Described as a "complete package" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Huijsen could quickly emerge to become the latest young defender tasked with solving Chelsea's defensive problems.

When the summer transfer window arrives, the central defender looks set to be one to keep an eye on alongside a number of impressive Bournemouth stars.