Losing in the 118th minute against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, before sealing a last-gasp, yet unconvincing, 3-2 victory to advance into the last eight of the FA Cup against Leeds United, it's fair to say that it's been a difficult week for Chelsea. But, reports suggest that positive things are on the horizon with one La Liga star scouted ahead of the summer.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite once again splashing the cash last summer, Chelsea remain marooned in mid-table in the Premier League and appear unlikely to earn a European spot for a second consecutive campaign. This time under Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues have faced similar struggles to the ones that cost Graham Potter his job last season.

The Carabao Cup final defeat against a Liverpool side full of academy stars making some of their first strides in senior football hasn't exactly helped Pochettino's cause either, with Gary Neville's comments only adding fuel to the fire.

It is a line that the Blues will be desperate to prove wrong - and they could at least make a good start in doing that by getting things right this summer.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, having scouted the La Liga winger over the last few months. Williams, who reportedly has a £43m release clause, could arrive to replace Raheem Sterling after Dean Jones told GiveMeSport last month that the England international is among those that some higher-ups at Stamford Bridge are happy to sell this summer.

Jones said: "There are some at the club who feel that his experience and his qualities are definitely worth sticking with and persisting with. But there are others who would be quite happy for Sterling to be moved on at this stage. This is just where we are with Chelsea right now, for various reasons."

"Incredible" Williams is better than Sterling

At just 21 years old, Williams is proving to be one of the best young players in Europe, with his numbers worthy of a big move. Given that Sterling is struggling and approaching 30 years of age, Chelsea would be wise to move for the Bilbao winger this summer. The numbers only paint a more damning picture for Sterling too, with Williams' assists total of six in all competitions bettering the Englishman's three.

League Stats (via FBref) Nico Williams Raheem Sterling Goals 3 6 Assists 6 3 Take-ons completed 57 39 Key passes 36 23

Williams' ability has also been further backed up by his brother, Inaki Williams, who said via Sports World Ghana: “I’m not surprised by what my brother does because I’m used to seeing him practically every day, I know the capabilities he has. he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”

With that said, if Chelsea want to prove Neville wrong next season, then signing Williams would certainly be a good place to start.