Since Todd Boehly took on ownership, Chelsea have become known as the big spenders of Europe. They have not been known to look for any bargains, choosing to spend big money instead.

The Blues have spent an extraordinary £1bn since the American took the reins of the club in May 2022.

Twice, Chelsea have broken the British transfer record. Firstly, when they signed Enzo Fernández from Benfica for £107m on transfer deadline day of the 2023 winter transfer window.

Boehly then splashed £115m on Moises Caicedo, with the Ecuadorean talent rejecting a move to Liverpool in favour of Stamford Bridge - partnering the Argentinian in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield for large spells of the previous campaign.

The heavy spending has often been erratic, with the owner willing to do whatever it takes to return the Blues to their former glory, having failed to lift the Premier League trophy since 2016/17.

Whilst it’s been a quiet start to the window by Chelsea’s standards, the deals could start to flow in the coming weeks, amid interest in one talent who set England’s top-flight alight last season.

Chelsea want Brazilian talent this summer

It’s not often you get a player confirming a club’s interest before any deal has been agreed, but Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has confirmed that Chelsea are interested in signing him the summer, speaking on the Benja Me Mucho podcast, via The Standard.

However, the Blues will face tough competition for his signature, with the likes of Liverpool, PSG and Arsenal all wanting to end his one-year stay at the City Ground.

The interest in his signature is hardly a surprise given his debut campaign in the Premier League. He featured in 32 consecutive matches for the Reds after his debut, winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

Murillo is no ordinary defender, with his beautiful passing ability, coupled with his tenacious, no-nonsense, approach - potentially making him the perfect centre-back in a three-back system.

He would be a costly addition, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side holding out for a fee in the region of £50m for his services - but should Maresca’s side win the race, they would be getting themselves one hell of a player.

Why Murillo would be the dream Araujo alternative

In recent days, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, in an attempt to further bolster their defence.

However, any deal for the Uruguayan would cost the Blues at least €100m (£84.6m), with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also interested in the defender.

Given the price tag, the club would be better off pursuing a move for Murillo, with the Forest man producing some phenomenal stats despite featuring for a side in the middle of a relegation battle.

The Brazilian completed nine more tackles and 25 more interceptions than Araujo, demonstrating his excellent defensive abilities that helped the Reds secure Premier League survival for a second consecutive season.

The “exceptional” ace, described by analyst Ben Mattinson, also managed double the amount of blocks whilst making nearly three times more clearances.

How Murillo & Araujo compare in 2023/24 Statistics Murillo Araujo Games 32 25 Tackles won 31 22 Interceptions 37 12 Passes into 18-yard box 11 6 Blocks 11 6 Clearances 188 66 Stats via FBref

However, Murillo was just as impressive in possession, completing nearly two times more passes into the opposition penalty area than the Barca talent, showcasing his excellent ability with the ball at his feet.

Whilst Araujo undoubtedly has more pedigree than the 22-year-old, Murillo has the potential to turn into a top-class centre-back, possessing all of the qualities to thrive in the modern game.

The sky is the limit for the Brazilian, with Chelsea potentially grabbing themselves a bargain, even if they do have to fork out £50m for his signature this summer.