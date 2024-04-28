Chelsea are eyeing a move for an "extraordinary" La Liga star in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr a huge admirer of the player in question.

The Blues have endured a hugely disappointing season, having started the campaign with high hopes that they could excel under Mauricio Pochettino. Instead, they have flattered to deceive time and time again, with a mid-table finish in the Premier League now looking highly likely.

In order for things to improve moving forward, new signings are required in the summer window, with so many recent additions failing to set the world alight, from Moises Caicedo to Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea are thought to be targeting additions in wide attacking areas, given the struggles of so many individuals there, including Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, and reliable journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that as many as four signings are being targeted in that area.

Defensive additions are also expected, not least because Thiago Silva is now on the verge of his 40th birthday. RB Leipzig ace Castello Lukeba has emerged as a reported target for the Blues. Ahead of the weekend, he had completed 91.9% of his passes across 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, highlighting his quality on the ball. The youngster is also seen as an upgrade on Benoit Badiashile, who has disappointed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea want to sign "extraordinary" ace

According to a new update from transfer reporter Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer, but they aren't alone. Manchester United are also believed to be keen on snapping up the Uruguayan, with contact being made with his agents.

The report states that the two clubs "have asked to be kept informed" regarding his situation moving forward, with his current deal expiring in 2026, meaning Barca are in no huge rush to sell him. They have "already touched base with his agents about fresh terms", while German giants Bayern Munich "are understood to still be keen on the Uruguayan star".

Even though he had a nightmare in Barcelona's recent Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, when he was sent off in the second leg of their quarter-final tie after a defensive lapse, Araujo could be a fantastic signing from Chelsea this summer.

Vinicius Jr is one of the world's best players, and the Brazilian superstar recently singled out the 25-year-old for special praise, saying of him: "It has to be Araujo, who has defended me best. He is very good and very strong, that’s why he plays for Barca."

Manager Xavi has also waxed lyrical about him in the past, with the defender previously showing his commitment to the team by making himself available when not necessarily at full fitness.

Speaking after a match against Valencia, he said: "Araujo has been spectacular. I've asked him [to play] because we needed him.

His match was extraordinary."

At 25 years of age, Chelsea could be getting Araujo as he heads into the peak years of his career, and he is arguably one of La Liga's outstanding defenders currently, averaging 2.7 clearances and 2.4 aerial duel wins per game in the league this season, ranking highly ahead of his teammates. Competition will be strong, though, so it won't be easy for the west Londoners to get their man.