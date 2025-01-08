Chelsea have scored the joint third most goals in the Premier League this season, with only front-runners Liverpool and Tottenham scoring more. The Blues have scored 39 goals in 20 games played, averaging 15.8 shots per game (4th highest shots taken per game on average in the division).

That being said, much of the attacking burden has been on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson (who had been running hot for a few months). Palmer has scored 13 goals and provided six assists so far this season, whilst Jackson has scored nine and assisted three.

Enzo Maresca's wingers often need to provide that goal threat, especially in games where teams look to pack the box and defend central areas.

That being said, only Madueke has scored more than three goals in the Premier League from the wing, with five goals in 18 appearances.

As a result, could another forward player arrive in the January transfer window?

Chelsea looking at English winger

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is being closely monitored by Chelsea. Along with the Blues keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, Liverpool are also said to be scouting him, along with other top Premier League clubs.

Romano does mention that a summer move is more likely for the highly-rated youngster, but with clubs already beginning to circle like sharks, a move in January could be feasible in order to get ahead of the competition that will surely be there for his signature in the summer.

Bynoe-Gittens has made 23 appearances so far this season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals, providing five assists and totalling 1,519 minutes.

How Bynoe-Gittens compares to Mudryk

With Mykhailo Mudryk currently suspended and his Chelsea career not quite panning out the way it had been planned, it could finally be time for the Blues to replace him with someone like Bynoe-Gittens, who has been labelled as "England's next superstar" by one German outlet.

Since joining the club, Mudryk has made 73 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists in 3,613 minutes played. Put it simply, he hasn't been great and Gittens could be a seismic upgrade.

Bynoe-Gittens vs Mudryk comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Bynoe-Gittens Mudryk Goals 0.54 0.32 Assists 0.18 0.16 xG 0.22 0.19 xAG 0.17 0.44 Progressive Carries 6.53 5.26 Progressive Passes 1.80 1.75 Shots Taken 2.38 1.75 Key Passes 1.20 2.28 Shot-Creating Actions 3.60 3.68 Successful Take-Ons 3.80 1.58 Stats taken from FBref

You can instantly see when comparing Mudryk and Bynoe-Gittens, the extra goal threat the Englishman provides, with a higher shot volume (2.38 compared to 1.75), more goals per 90 (0.54 compared to 0.32) and higher xG generated (0.22 compared to 0.19).

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Along with this, you still get the progressive carrying quality, successful take-ons/1v1 ability and creative passing (higher progressive passes but fewer key passes). This profile would be brilliant for Chelsea, especially when you consider what Jadon Sancho offers Maresca as a different option on the left too.

It's clear another forward would be welcomed at Stamford Bridge, one that could help the likes of Palmer in providing goal threat and output in those attacking areas, helping to break down those "low blocks" Chelsea have struggled with in recent weeks. Bynoe-Gittens could be exactly that, whether it's in January or the summer.