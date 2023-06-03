Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku would rather remain at Inter Milan moving forward, according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Has Lukaku done well at Inter?

The Belgian came back to Stamford Bridge with big things expected in 2021, but his latest spell there didn't pan out too successfully overall. Because of that, Thomas Tuchel was happy to loan him out last summer, so he rejoined Inter on a temporary basis, having excelled there previously.

In truth, Lukaku hasn't had the best 2022/23 campaign, scoring 10 times in 24 Serie A appearances, but he still has a Champions League final against Manchester City to look forward to later this month.

With Mauricio Pochettino coming in as Chelsea's new manager, there is the possibility that the £325,000-a-week striker's Chelsea career could yet be salvaged, or he may decide that he is surplus to requirements.

Will Lukaku return to Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter, Romano admitted that Lukaku's future is still up in the air, but that his preference would be to stay at Inter for the foreseeable future:

"No discussions took place in May for Romelu Lukaku between Chelsea and Inter despite reports. It will happen after the UCL final. Understand Lukaku’s priority remains to stay at Inter next season. Up to the two clubs. But no decision before June 11."

This is a tricky decision for Chelsea, with Lukaku clearly an extremely impressive striker, having scored 72 goals in 106 caps for Belgium, making him his country's all-time leading goalscorer. He has also been hailed as "world-class" by Tuchel in the past, despite his decision to move him on last year.

If Pochettino wants to take a look at him, it does make sense for him to return to west London this summer, but at 30, there is an argument to say that the Blues should simply be looking to bring in a younger alternative, such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who scored 25 Serie A goals this season.

The fact that Lukaku is seemingly happy at Inter also means that allowing him to join permanently again, and therefore receive a good amount of money in the process, is something that could benefit Chelsea financially. Pochettino has to be trusted, however, if he thinks the Belgium star can be a key part of his plans in the coming years, he should be given a chance to prove his worth again at the club.