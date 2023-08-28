Highlights Chelsea is interested in signing Lyon youngster Bradley Barcola, but his preferred destination is Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon youngster Bradley Barcola is reportedly wanted by Chelsea in the summer transfer window and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a key update regarding his future.

Do Chelsea want to sign Bradley Barcola?

The Blues have done a huge amount of summer transfer business since the end of last season, having suffered such a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, finishing an almost unfathomable 12th in the division.

The midfield has undergone a major overhaul, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic leaving to join Al-Ittihad and Manchester City respectively, and Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia coming in to replace them, while Axel Disasi has also arrived to bolster the defence.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson looks like an exciting addition in attack, linking well with Raheem Sterling in the opening weeks of the season.

Another player who has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea is Barcola, who has emerged as an exciting young player at Lyon, registering 19 goal involvements (seven goals and 12 assists) in 47 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

It looks likely that the Frenchman will depart his current club before the current transfer window closes on Friday evening, with the Blues a potential destination, as they look to bring in one more attacking option.

What's the latest on Bradley Barcola to Chelsea?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano claimed that Chelsea are still interested in signing Barcola, but the player's preferred destination is still Paris Saint-Germain, should they be able to snap him up:

"It's true there is interest in a player like Barcola, also because at the moment the deal with PSG is getting complicated and it's not easy between the two clubs.

"The player wants to go to PSG, but PSG and Lyon have no agreement on the fee and on the structure of the deal, so this is why it's getting difficult for PSG."

It is encouraging to hear that Chelsea are still trying their best to get a deal over the line for Barcola this week, considering what a bright young talent he is, with most of his career still ahead of him.

His aforementioned end product for Lyon at such a tender age shows what he is capable of, and how reliable he already is in the final third, and he could arrive as an immediate strong squad option, and a future superstar at Stamford Bridge.

Capable of playing on both the left and right flank, that versatility is likely to appeal to Mauricio Pochettino, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig saying he was "simply superb in the second part of the season when he got a real chance, and being "another gem from the fantastic OL Academy".

The fact that Barcola appears to be pushing for a move for PSG is clearly working against Chelsea, however, but the hope is that they can do enough to entice him to west London instead, selling the idea of the club to him and using the likes of Caicedo, Lavia and Levi Colwill to prove that the Blues are promotion youth and looking to build well into the future.