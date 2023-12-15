Chelsea have been given some hope over signing one club's £113,000-per-week star next year after a claim by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino making Chelsea transfer demands

Mauricio Pochettino, both publicly and behind-the-scenes, has been making transfer demands to the club's board and directors as he looks to make Chelsea more formidable.

In a recent press conference, the Argentine suggested that January signings are something the west Londoners and chairman Todd Boehly simply must consider, mainly to solve weaknesses both in attack and defence.

"Maybe we need to do something," said Pochettino on Chelsea transfers after his side's 2-0 defeat to Everton.

"Some movement that is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive. It is not only to dominate and play well, it is to compete better but we cannot show this lack of concentration and concede the goal we conceded. We were punished too much today, too many positive things, I know it is difficult to talk about positive things in this position."

According to recent reports, Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign taller players as he believes there is a real problem with lack of height in his squad. As well as this, Pochettino desires new Chelsea squad members with leadership qualities, as per The Daily Mail this week.

His biggest wish, though, appears to be a new striker. Chelsea are desperate to sign a proven goalscorer, leading to their rumoured interest in Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international has been in scintillating form for Serie A's champions over the last two years, and is widely recognised as one of Europe's most lethal marksmen.

Romano shares Osimhen transfer hope for Chelsea

Chelsea were thought to have been dealt a real blow in their pursuit this week, as Osimhen seems set to sign a new Napoli contract which will be made official soon.

That is reiterated by reliable transfer journalist Romano to Caught Offside, but the reporter also shares some real transfer hope for Chelsea next year.

Serie A's best performers by average match rating - 2022/2023 (via WhoScored) Victor Osimhen - 7.45 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 7.43 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 7.24 Paulo Dybala - 7.20 Rafael Leao - 7.19

Indeed, it is believed this is still unlikely to impact a potential move away in 2024. Romano suggests Chelsea could still sign Osimhen in 2024, though a January move looks off the cards.

“As I’ve previously reported, it never looked likely that Napoli would sell Osimhen in January, and that remains the case, but I think it doesn’t necessarily change much in terms of a transfer for summer 2024," said Romano.

“The possibility of a move later next year remains valid, even if January was always unrealistic. The release clause will be included in the contract, reported as being around €130m, but still to be confirmed.

“This should be made official soon, but I expect Osimhen will still be one to watch for next summer. We know Chelsea are making a new striker a priority and I’ve mentioned links with Osimhen before, so let’s see what happens there, but it won’t be something imminent.”

The £113,000-per-week Osimhen could undoubtedly improve Pochettino's options as a proven goalscorer, and even if a move would be later in the year, it could be one worth waiting for if Chelsea can adapt in the meantime.