Chelsea are facing a transfer battle with La Liga giants Barcelona over signing a £13 million forward, as both Enzo Maresca's men and the Catalans register their interest in signing him before deadline day on August 30.

Chelsea make 11 new signings for Maresca in busy transfer window

Their latest capture of Joao Felix in a potential £46.3 million deal from Atletico Madrid takes BlueCo's tally of new signings for the transfer window to 11, and they've spent in and around £236 million.

Alongside Felix, Chelsea have completed the signings of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman and Pedro Neto - with Todd Boehly and co sending out yet another statement of intent with their spending power.

Chelsea are also expected to sign Mike Penders from Genk, and remain in discussions over a deal for Gremio starlet Gabriel Mec, according to The Athletic. It is set to be yet another interesting Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge, with Maresca looking to brush off Chelsea's opening weekend defeat to Man City and kickstart his debut campaign.

Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea - 2022/2023 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

With days of the window remaining, there is a very realistic possibility that Chelsea seal more new incomings, and it is believed that Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is a target, despite already bringing in the likes of Felix and Neto.

There's been talk of a potential swap deal involving Raheem Sterling and Chiesa at Chelsea, with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio sharing an update on the situation.

Chelsea face Barcelona battle to sign Federico Chiesa

According to Di Marzio, writing via his personal website, Chelsea and Barcelona are competing to sign Chiesa before deadline day, but it is Hansi Flick's side who have moved forward with more intent.

Barca have opened talks with Fali Ramadani, who represents the Italy international, in an attempt to gauge the conditions of a move. Chiesa's contract situation, which expires next year, means he could be available for just £13 million according to other reports.

The £152,000-a-week winger can play as a second striker and in other attacking roles, which has perhaps turned a few heads at Stamford Bridge.

"He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?", said pundit Rio Ferdinand in 2021.

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros [2020] he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."