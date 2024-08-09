A Chelsea fan favourite is prepared to pack his bags and leave Stamford Bridge this summer after making a U-turn behind-the-scenes.

Players who have left Chelsea this summer with more expected

Most recently, Todd Boehly and BlueCo gave the green-light for Chelsea to sell Cobham academy graduate and star midfielder of last season, Conor Gallagher, to Atletico Madrid for around £38 million.

The transfer has been met with real backlash and could prove to be one of Chelsea's most unpopular decisions in recent memory, with World Cup winner and ex-Premier League star Emmanuel Petit calling the move "very sad".

"I’m very frustrated with what’s happening at the club. I’ve been worried for the last two years under this ownership, there have been so many bad decisions and so many changes," said Petit.

"They have changed everything. The environment is not that same at Chelsea anymore, inside and outside the club. The connection with the fans is missing. I look at the project, signing all these young players for huge money on incredibly long contracts and it doesn’t make sense. They’ve put him under pressure. They gave him an ultimatum, which was sign the contract or we’ll sell you.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

"If I was Gallagher, I would be screaming with anger. He gave everything for the club and fought for the badge. He saw other players coming in who had achieved nothing getting better terms. I think it’s very sad and I feel sorry for the player."

After Enzo Maresca and co opted to offload Gallagher to Atletico, rather than lose him on a free next year, it is believed a few more players will follow the England international out of west London. Armando Broja has attracted interest from Juventus, Everton and Wolves, with Chelsea apparently working to sell the Albania international and fellow academy graduate by next week.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is still in limbo after agreeing a three-year deal to join Napoli, and the deal could even have a direct effect on Chelsea's move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The possibility of Chelsea signing Osimhen with Lukaku going the other way has been reported by reliable media sources, so this could be one to watch before deadline day.

Trevoh Chalobah ready to leave Chelsea after pulling U-turn

Chelsea fan favourite and versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah has also been heavily linked with an exit after being left out of the club's recent pre-season tour of the USA.

The boyhood supporter and Cobham academy graduate impressed at the back end of last season as one of their standout defenders under Mauricio Pochettino, but it is believed Chelsea could still move to offload the 24-year-old for around £30 million.

Now, HITC have an update on the player's stance, after what has been questionable treatment from the club. The outlet writes that Chalobah is ready for talks to leave Chelsea after changing his mind about an exit behind the scenes, with Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham among his admirers.

The Blues informed Chalobah that he's not part of Maresca's plans at Chelsea, and the feeling now appears mutual.