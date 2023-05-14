Chelsea found themselves trailing at half-time yet again, with Nottingham Forest opening the scoring through Taiwo Awoniyi, and whilst Edouard Mendy was mostly at fault for the goal, Mateo Kovacic was also singled out for criticism.

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Kovacic, with reports linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and his recent displays have meant that some of the Chelsea faithful will actually be glad to see the 29-year-old depart.

The midfielder, who played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League victory in 2021, has been linked with Manchester City, in a surprising move.

Kovacic could not even finish the first half against Forest as he departed with injury on what could be his final appearance for the club, but he was one of the poorest performers in yet another below-par Chelsea display this season.

Fans were quick to criticise his efforts in the first half before his withdrawal, and some are even questioning why other top clubs would be interested in the Croatia international, given his current levels of performance.

