A number of fans have been reacting to what Chelsea defender Thiago Silva had to say following his side’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

What did Thiago Silva say?

The Blues fell to another 2-0 loss against the defending champions to exit the competition at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard selected a relatively defensive side to take on Madrid, with two goals from Rodrygo in the second half sealing the win for the visitors.

Silva returned to captain the side and didn’t hold back after the match, appearing to question the club’s off-field decisions under new owner Todd Boehly when it comes to numerous manager changes and multiple signings. The Brazilian admitted to beIN Sports that the changing room has been made bigger to accommodate the size of the squad now, with 16 players arriving at a cost of over €600m during the current campaign.

"I think the first step has been made. An incorrect step. but it has been made. We can't be blaming managers if we don't take responsibility. It's a hard period for the club with a lot of indecision: change of ownership, new players arriving. We had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn't fit the size of the squad.

"A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy. There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play.

"The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something – that’s tough. Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes.

"Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility. We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today and with Lampard we have failed to win. Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change."

Is Thiago Silva right about Chelsea?

A number of supporters were quick to give their thoughts on Silva’s comments on Twitter, with a selection of responses available to view below.

