Chelsea chiefs are reportedly "fascinated" by one player, who could already be "on his way" to west London in the near future.

Players linked with moves to Chelsea in 2025

Todd Boehly and BlueCo's series of summer investments reached the £200 million mark, with 13 new players making the move to Stamford Bridge before deadline day on August 30.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all put pen to paper on moves to Chelsea, with a few of them already impressing.

Sancho made quite an impression on his debut under Enzo Maresca against Bournemouth, setting up Christopher Nkunku's late winner, and he bagged another assist for Nicolas Jackson's opening goal away to West Ham over the weekend.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Meanwhile, Neto got off the mark with his first ever Chelsea goal against Barrow in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening. There could be plenty more to come from Dewsbury-Hall as well, but it is believed that Boehly and his transfer team are already planning to strengthen further next year.

Concerns surrounding Reece James' injury record mean Chelsea are scouring the market for new right-backs, and there are some rumours that Victor Osimhen's representatives have already been contacted ahead of January.

A break clause in the Nigerian's Galatasaray deal means interested clubs are able to strike a deal and lure him away from the Süper Lig mid-season, and that is something which Chelsea are interested in doing.

Chelsea are said to have held talks with Osimhen's agents already, to gauge whether a move in January is possible, with Napoli also reducing his release clause to around £63 million in a boost for Boehly.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Meanwhile, the Blues' search for world football's brightest young talents remains an ongoing operation, with Clearlake bringing in a host of players under the age of 21 since their takeover of the club in 2022.

River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is a serious transfer target for Chelsea, according to some reports, but they'll have to act quickly as Real Madrid have already opened initial talks to acquire his signature next year.

Chelsea "fascinated" by Patrick Dorgu who could be on his way

As per Tuttosport, promising young Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu remains on their radar, and officials at Chelsea hold him in very high regard.

The Italian news outlet shares that Chelsea chiefs are "fascinated" by Dorgu, who may also be "on his way" to the club in the near future. The Denmark international, valued at around £25 million, has become a regular for them in Serie A, and is seen as a "special" player by those who've worked with him.

"You can just say that with some players it can go incredibly fast," said Denmark Under-21s coach Steffen Højer.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well. What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on a field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes incredibly many good choices for such a young player He has clear qualities, and then there is a lot of work that needs to be done in relation to both being part of the U21s, but also eventually making the national team."