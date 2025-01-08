Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to potentially strike a head-turning transfer deal, following some intriguing news out of the Premier League this week concerning an England star.

Chelsea planning to sign new defender for Maresca in January

Credible media outlets and respected journalists are claiming that Chelsea are seriously considering the addition of a new centre-back in January, amid Wesley Fofana's long-term injury and Benoit Badiashile's absence.

A report from The Sun this week even stated that Chelsea have already had a low-ball offer rejected by Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, but this is yet to gain traction among the national press.

What appears certain, though, is Chelsea's serious interest in a January deal for Guehi, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano and respected colleagues sharing news that the 24-year-old Selhurst Park star is a serious transfer target for this month.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

Romano says that the Blues are also now in contact with Palace over a deal for Guehi, but it won't be easy, despite the Englishman having just 18 months left on his current deal.

Other rumoured central defensive targets for Chelsea include Tomas Araujo [Benfica], Antonio Silva [Benfica], Ousmane Diomande [Sporting], Illia Zabarnyi [Bournemouth] and Dean Huijsen [Bournemouth] - as per reliable Stamford Bridge reporter Simon Phillips - so the club bringing in a big-name new defender certainly looks like one to watch before deadline day on February 3.

In terms of other positions, Chelsea did consider signing River Plate's midfield sensation Franco Mastantuono this month, and they remain hard at work to sign the Argentine, but it is a move more likely for the summer as things stand - mainly due to the costs involved in a winter deal.

That being said, Enzo Maresca's side now sense another golden opportunity to bring in one of world football's most exciting young midfield starlets.

Chelsea emerge as favourites to sign Man United star Kobbie Mainoo

Indeed, according to The Daily Mail's Chris Wheetley, Man United star Kobbie Mainoo is at the centre of a contract stalemate at Old Trafford.

PSR issues are making it hard to tie the teenager with a new and improved deal to reflect his status as a key Red Devils mainstay and England international, with the 19-year-old rising star unbelievably earning a meager £20,000-per-week right now.

This has put BlueCo on red alert over a potential opening to tempt Mainoo down south, and it is believed that Chelsea are now favourites to sign Mainoo from Man United, if he decides to leave over the next two transfer windows.

Wheetley describes this as a "sensational deal" if Chelsea manage to pull it off, and it is hard to disagree with the reporter who broke the news on Tuesday. Since this report broke, GOAL suggested that both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are valued at around £70 million.