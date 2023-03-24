Chelsea have made contact to bring Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Long-term admirers

Football Insider recently reported that the Blues are in no rush to hand Kepa Arrizabalaga a contract extension despite his return to the side, and with Edouard Mendy’s future also uncertain, Graham Potter is expected to enter the market for a new number one in the summer.

The Cameroon international’s contract at the San Siro doesn’t expire until 2027 but following an impressive run of performances under Simone Inzaghi has caught the eye of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, but not for the first time.

The Athletic first credited the SW6 outfit with an interest in the 26-year-old three years ago, so they are clearly long-term admirers, and it’s believed that he was open to a move to the top-flight at the time.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Chelsea and Manchester United have both emerged as ‘threats’ to take Onana away from Inter Milan ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The English duo have already ‘knocked on his door’, but it’s stated that he is currently ‘uninterested’ in a move elsewhere having only arrived in the Serie A last summer.

The Nerazzurri are keen to keep hold of their shot-stopper, though it is claimed that a ‘mind-boggling offer’ could be enough to prise him away.

Inter are, as it stands, ‘resisting’ the attention and the fee needed to sell him yet remains to be seen but it’s suggested that the Blues should at least ‘give it a try’.

The Verdict: Mendy replacement

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Mendy following a breakdown in contract renewal talks, so should he depart at the end of the season, Onana would be the perfect replacement.

The 6 foot 2 colossus has kept an impressive 14 clean sheets in 28 appearances across all competitions this season and ranks in the 98th percentile for save percentage, highlighting the rock he is between the sticks and how well he organises his backline.

The Adidas-sponsored star will also know what it takes to be successful at the highest level having won seven trophies throughout his career, so can bring this winning mentality to the Bridge.

Onana has been dubbed a ‘charismatic’ player by talent scout Jacek Kulig so would be the ideal leader to freshen up the goalkeeping ranks later in the summer.