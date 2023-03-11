Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to face off against Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon, and manager Graham Potter will be hoping for a third successive victory for the first time at the helm of the west London outfit.

With two victories from two matches, against Leeds United in the league and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, there is optimism anew among the Blues after a candidly dreadful campaign has left the proud outfit slumped in tenth and out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the early stages of the respective competitions.

And while Chelsea remain 11 points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth - though with a game in hand - the ostensible calibre of the extravagant and expansive squad could well forge a momentous surging run toward prominence once again, with owner Todd Boehly having pumped over £550m into the team since the summer.

The Foxes have been battling their own turmoil this term, just two points and three places above the division's relegation zone having played 25 matches, and could find their current run in the top-flight - an illustrious spell that has left the club league champions, FA Cup winners and Champions League contenders - draws to a resentful close.

Will Benoit Badiashile start vs Leicester?

The 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to overturn a one-goal deficit against the Yellow Wall was the first truly resounding result under Potter's wing, an indication that his team can indeed compete at the highest level.

The win was carried out in the absence of £35m winter signing Benoit Badiashile, who was omitted from the Champions League squad due to player congestion, though the ace has indeed been fantastic thus far in the Premier League, and will hope to find a place back among the starting fold against the Foxes.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old titan boasts the Blues' highest average rating in the top-flight this term at 7.32, keeping four clean sheets from six matches, completing 91% of his passes and making 0.5 key passes per match, while also illustrating his defensive aptitude with 1.7 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, also winning 65% of his gourd duels.

And with FBref ranking the titan among the top 12% of centre-backs for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, illustrating the impact the imposing ace could have in crafting transitional play from the back, pumping life into an outfit that has scored just 24 goals from 25 league games this year.

His dynamic capabilities will indeed be important against Brendan Rodgers' outfit, who have recently put four past both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, dangerous as any team in the country when clicking together.

Once lauded as "tenacious" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the French colossus is swiftly becoming imperative to his outfit's domestic success, and while the attention will be on the effectiveness of the frontline, Badiashile's passing prowess and steely resolve will be invaluable in crafting a robust base for Potter's team.