Chelsea are 'actively working' on completing the signing of Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia this summer, according to a new transfer report.

The Lowdown: Lavia linked with Chelsea move

Once the summer transfer window rolls around, the Blues are again likely to be one of the busier Premier League clubs in the market.

This season has been a huge disappointment, with a mid-table finish genuinely looking possible at this point, and it highlights the need for major reinforcements.

While some big-name signings certainly wouldn't go amiss, such as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, for example, bringing in youngsters is also vital for the future.

One such player who has been linked with a move to Chelsea numerous times recently is Lavia, who is currently making a name for himself at Southampton.

The 19-year-old has already made 16 starts in the league this season, showing what a key figure he is, and he has shone in a defensive midfield role.

It looks as though Chelsea still see Lavia as a primary transfer target this summer, following a new claim.

The Latest: Blues in pole position

According to Football Insider, the Blues are 'actively working' to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

It is noted that Lavia is 'also attracting interest' from fellow Premier League heavyweight trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, but most excitingly, Chelsea are 'in pole position to sign him'.

Graham Potter sees him as someone who fits the profile of what he's looking for in midfield signings and he is 'high up' on the list of targets.

The Verdict: Great young addition

This is great news for Chelsea, with Lavia showcasing his talent for Saints this season, enjoying an 86.7% pass completion rate in the league, as well as averaging 1.9 tackles per game.

He is showing that he can perform in a struggling team in a top league, and stand out for them, so he could really thrive if surrounded by top talent at Stamford Bridge.

Granted, Lavia likely wouldn't come in as an immediate key starter, particularly with Enzo Fernandez only recently coming in, but he would be viewed as a huge prospect for the future and an important squad player from the off.

He has been described as 'the future midfield leader of Belgium and a top Premier League club' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also called him a 'very underrated passer'.