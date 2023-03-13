Graham Potter has a plethora of wide options to choose from at Chelsea and it seems clearer now than ever that Christian Pulisic doesn't have a long-term future at the club.

How much has Christian Pulisic cost Chelsea?

The USA international was signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 and loaned back to the Bundesliga for the rest of the season, despite setting the Blues back £57.6m.

Pulisic was 20 at the time and became Chelsea's second-most-expensive outfield signing, so his output since joining has been underwhelming to say the least.

In total, the once-promising wide man has made 138 appearances for the Blues, in which he has contributed a disappointing 26 goals and 21 assists.

Pulisic has sadly never lived up to his first season at Stamford Bridge when nine goals and six assists suggested that he could be one of the big stars of the Premier League in the future, but one goal and one assist in 17 top-flight appearances so far this term highlight his regression.

The 24-year-old's woeful performances in the Premier League throughout 2022/23 have seen him earn a shocking 6.30 average rating from WhoScored, which remarkably sees him ranked as the 27th-best performer in Potter's squad.

Considering Pulisic's £150k-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of next season, it would perhaps not be a surprise to see him depart this summer, although his poor performances have seen his market value decrease significantly since arriving in England, with Transfermarkt now valuing him at just €38m (£33.6m).

The dynamic winger faced a lot of criticism from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy last term after another underwhelming campaign which saw him manage just eight goals and five assists in 36 appearances.

Cundy said: “He’s (Pulisic) not at that elite level. He’s had a disappointing season… He has not got back to anywhere near what he was doing at the back end of that [2019/20] season."

Pulisic's salary means that the Blues have spent around £30m on the winger's wages in his 192 weeks as a Chelsea player, which combined with his excessive transfer fee has set the London club back just shy of £90m.

As a result, Potter must ensure that Chelsea get rid of the American winger at the end of the season, or they risk making absolutely no return on such a significant investment.