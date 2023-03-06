Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that Chelsea's large squad is causing a problem for Graham Potter as training sessions are now too crowded.

What's going on with Potter at Chelsea?

The Englishman is under heavy pressure after a disastrous run of form, which has seen them win just three of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea recorded a 1-0 victory over Leeds, in a match that Potter could not afford to lose, but despite heavy spending in the last two transfer windows, the club look set to miss out on a Champions League spot.

The club recruited 16 new players in the last two windows, and the squad is so large that a number of senior players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not be registered for the Champions League matches.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth revealed that Potter would like to set up 11 vs 11 games in training, but cannot due to the size of the squad.

"I know it's sometimes very difficult to have sympathy for a club that spent nearly £600m pounds in two transfer windows, but I think there is a little bit of sympathy towards Graham Potter, simply because nearly half of that money was spent when he wasn't even the manager," he stated.

"How many of those players would he have actually signed, had he been in situ at Stamford Bridge at the start of the summer?

"People say 'he's got some great players there,' yes, he has, but he's going to be working and wanting to work in a particular way. I've heard stories that he wants to do 11 v 11 in training, but he can't do that because there's like 11 V 11 V 11. V 11. How is he supposed to?

"It's so difficult to have sympathy for a club that spent that much money but I think you don't have to go too far to have a bit of sympathy for Graham Potter in this situation."

Is Potter entirely to blame?

Potter has received a lot of criticism for Chelsea's run of form, but he has landed in a difficult situation to manage.

He joined the club during the first half of the season after Thomas Tuchel was dismissed, taking over a squad that had already been through a lot of changes, before a crazy January window in which eight players were recruited, whilst outgoings were minimal.

Hakim Ziyech, for example, saw a loan move to PSG collapse, meaning the Moroccan was forced to remain at Chelsea despite wanting to leave for game time. Having so many players in one squad makes man-management more difficult, as players will have less opportunities for minutes.

Whilst he does deserve a lot of the criticism, any manager coming into the same situation will have faced the same issues given the club's squad building tactics under owner Todd Boehly.