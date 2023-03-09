Chelsea's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night was even more impressive when you realise that was the first time the Blues had scored more than once in a match since December.

Graham Potter's side have struggled immensely in front of goal this campaign, with Kai Havertz leading the way in the Premier League with just five goals to his name in the top flight, which emphasises the big issue at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the eye-watering transfer fees Todd Boehly shelled out in the summer and in January, the only natural, senior striker in Potter's squad is 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who wasn't even registered for the latter stages of the Champions League after managing just one goal in the Premier League this season.

Therefore, Potter will perhaps be wishing that his predecessors had afforded more young talents a chance in Chelsea's first team, with the Blues guilty of losing a number of top youngsters over the years.

One man who can now fall in that bracket is Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, with the 23-year-old shining for Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls after swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates in 2015 after being released.

Where is Eddie Nketiah now?

The English striker was a product of the youth academy at Chelsea but would make the move across London to Arsenal eight years ago, where he has progressed into the first team in recent seasons under Arteta.

He has gone on to make 124 appearances for the Gunners' first team, contributing 32 goals and four assists, of which nine goals and two assists have come this season, which emphasises the development he has undergone.

A lot of this could be down to his physical transformation, with the young forward joining Athletic Development Club in 2019, which has helped him become the leading man in Arsenal's attack in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

ADC's director Chris Varnavas was full of praise for Nketiah in an interview earlier this year, saying:

“One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment. He’s just on another level.

“His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power."

Nketiah more than earned his new £100k-per-week contract at Arsenal last summer and it is now paying dividends, with the 23-year-old likely to play a big part in their hopes of securing a Premier League title this season. That certainly makes Chelsea's decision to let him go look like something of a mistake.