Chelsea may have hit the jackpot when signing the likes of Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba, but they’ve also made huge mistakes with some of their recruitment decisions.

Even with a pot full of money, it’s still possible to get it wrong every now and again and there have been many times during Chelsea’s Premier League era that they’ve simply got it wrong.

Even Jose Mourinho got it wrong at times, while Lampard now will no doubt bring in one or two questionable names in the future.

So we’ve taken a look at Chelsea’s 20 biggest flops of the Premier League era – did we miss anyone?