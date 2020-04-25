Chelsea have signed some of the most iconic Premier League players in history, but they’ve also brought in some of the most bizarre names.

Most of them have come since Roman Abramovich bought the club and turned them into serious contenders both domestically and across the continent.

While they’ve previously hit the jackpot with the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard, they’ve also wasted large sums of money on players who came with a big reputation before them but could not repay the Blues both on and off the pitch.

We’ve almost certainly missed some obvious names in this because there are so many to consider…