Chelsea sealed what could be a priceless victory in the career of Graham Potter on Tuesday evening with the Blues sealing their pathway to the next round of the Champions League.

The Londoners defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate with that result possibly the best under Potter's tutelage yet.

The former Brighton boss has been under severe pressure of late but has now recorded two vital wins in a row with the club beating Leeds United last weekend too.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were enough on the night and although supporters will have been beaming from ear to ear after those strikes, it was the scenes at full-time that sparked the most intrigue.

How did Todd Boehly react to Chelsea's Champions League win?

Owner Todd Boehly was seen entering the tunnel at Stamford Bridge post-match to greet Potter, rather comedically, with a beer. The pair shared a warm embrace and a large smile before the club's manager was interviewed by CBS.

Boehly has been an interesting character to say the least since arriving in English football, notably for his mass spending in the transfer market.

His loyalty to Potter, however, appears to be unwavering despite a run of several defeats throughout 2023 prior to the last few days.

As a result, the undeniably heartwarming footage generated plenty of reaction on social media, the best of which can be found below.