Chelsea's heavy spending has always been a source of controversy since the club established itself as one of the Premier League's elite and naturally, the millions spent have not always produced the best results on the pitch.

However, there are a few examples of players declining to the extent of Hakim Ziyech, with the Moroccan seeing his market value plummet during his time at Stamford Bridge, as a result of his disappointing performances.

How much is Ziyech worth now?

The one-footed winger made the move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020, having agreed to join in February of that year, signing a five-year deal with the club following his £33.3m move from Ajax.

It was easy to see why the Blues were interested in signing the attacker, as he had played a huge part in the Dutch side's run to the Champions League semi-finals the season prior, while he also notched an incredible 16 goals and 17 assists in the 2018/19 league campaign.

In total, Ziyech would register an impressive 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, a tally he has sadly been unable to get anywhere near during his time at Chelsea.

The wide man, who earns £100k-per-week at Stamford Bridge, has made 102 appearances in total, registering just 14 goals and 11 assists, with consistency proving to be the main issue during his spell in England, with one good performance often followed by several poor ones.

So far this term, he has been unable to even show sporadically good form, as he boasts no goals and just one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions. For that, he has been branded "lazy" by various members of the fanbase, including podcaster Ryan Whitney.

Those numbers have helped him earn a shocking 6.47 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Premier League, which remarkably ranks him as the 24th-best performer in Graham Potter's squad.

It was perhaps no surprise that he wanted to leave in January but he saw a move to PSG fall through on deadline day, which now leaves Chelsea with an unhappy, out-of-form winger, who looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge for a significant loss in the near future.

When Ziyech made the move to Chelsea, Transfermarkt valued him at €45m (£39.8m) but in the three years since his value has dropped to €20m (£17.7m), a huge 55% decrease.

Therefore, considering his performances on the pitch and his current value, Ziyech's move to Chelsea must go down as a disaster, with the Blues looking increasingly likely to move him on during the summer.