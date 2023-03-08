Chelsea produced a phenomenal performance at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Graham Potter's side had trailed 1-0 on aggregate after their defeat in Germany last month and were second favourites to progress given their respective form, which had seen the Bundesliga title hopefuls win their last ten games in all competitions.

However, the Blues were dominant throughout the game at Stamford Bridge and took a deserved lead just before half-time when Raheem Sterling slammed home inside the box to cap off a fine return to form having been particularly impressive against Leeds last time out.

Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in controversial fashion early in the second period, as the home side were awarded a penalty for handball, which the Germany international initially missed, before tucking the re-taken penalty into the bottom corner following perceived encroachment on his first attempt.

It wasn't only his goal that marked out the former Bayer Leverkusen man as one of the best players on the pitch, however.

How did Havertz perform vs Dortmund?

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old would earn a strong 7.9/10 rating for his performance against Dortmund, which ranked him as the best player to feature in the game from both sides.

The 51-touch Havertz was extremely unfortunate not to score even before his penalty, as he saw an early effort come off the inside of the post after beating Alexander Meyer, while his phenomenal finish off the crossbar was ruled out for a narrow offside against Sterling.

In total, the young attacker would register five shots against Dortmund, which is extremely promising when you consider Chelsea's recent goalscoring woes and the fact that he has averaged just 1.8 shots per game in the Premier League.

He also contributed two key passes, 28 passes and three successive dribbles, which again was a significant improvement on his stats in the top flight so far this campaign, which have returned 1.1 key passes, 24.1 passes and just 0.5 dribbles per game.

Owen Hargreaves labelled his performance "absolutely outstanding" on BT Sport, and suggested that he showed "real courage" by stepping up again for the penalty after his first attempt came off the post.

It was a hugely controversial moment in the game with the spot kick having to be retaken after a number of players encroached on the penalty area.

The Havertz of late would likely have missed again but instead, the 23-year-old finally produced the sort of performance that fans expected after his £76m move in 2020.

NBC Sports writer Joe Prince-Wright dubbed it his "best performance" in a Chelsea shirt and considering he has managed just six goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances this season, it is easy to see why.

Indeed, like his teammates, the attacker has been incredibly below par in recent months, with that penalty his first strike since the middle of January and only his second goal since the World Cup.

Hopefully, for the Blues, Tuesday's impressive display can be the catalyst for Havertz becoming a far more consistent option in their attack for the rest of the season.