Chelsea Legend John Terry all set for a battle of a different kind

John Terry is fondly remembered by Chelsea fans as ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’, and rightly so.

With 15 major honours to his name, JT is the most decorated footballer ever to don the Blues’ shirt and his memory will live long in the memory of Chelsea supporters far and wide. These days, Terry is plying his trade as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, where his experience of winning at the highest level will undoubtedly have a profound effect on the dressing room at Villa Park.

Unfortunately, given the current climate, his inspiring words will have to wait until another time, as Terry is focusing his attention to another battle in-hand, where not only his competitive streak will look to be reignited once more, but he will also be joining a fantastic campaign that aims to raise millions for NHS Charities.

A group of celebrities, including former-sports stars, comedians and actors, have signed up to compete in the NHS Charities Together Cup, which aims to raise £100m in support of the current Covid-19 crisis.

The FIFA 20 competition will involve eight all-celebrity teams, with three celebrities per team, going head-to-head in 12-minute long FIFA 20 matches. Fans will be given the chance to vote for who they want to see compete from every team in each round.

The competition’s organisers, Celebrity e-Sport, hope to raise a huge £100m for NHS charities together during these desperate times for all the care workers on the frontline, who are putting their own lives at risk to help save ours.

John Terry is a part of Team Ares that also includes Paddy McGuinness and Jonny Brownlees

Team Zeus v Team Ares

Ben Stokes v John Terry

Stuart Broad v Paddy McGuinness

Jos Buttler v Jonny Brownlee

Team Apollo v Team Nemesis

Dillian Whyte v Lando Norris

Tony Bellew v SV2

Tim Cahill v Tekkers Kid

Team Hercules v Team Iris

Justin Rose v Kem Cetinay

Joe Root v Chris Hughes

Ulisses v Shaugna Phillips

Team Artemis v Team Poseidon

Leah Williamson v Shaun Wright-Phillips

Erin Cuthbert v Joleon Lescott

Viv Miedema v Fabrice Muamba

For more information on the event and how you can donate, click here.