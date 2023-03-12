Mason Mount's stock with Chelsea fans may have fallen somewhat after a disappointing league campaign but there is little doubt that the England international is still one of the best academy graduates in recent memory.

How much is Mason Mount worth now?

Under Frank Lampard, a number of talented youngsters would progress into Chelsea's first team after promising spells in the Championship.

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori had both caught the eye under the Blues legend at Derby County, while Reece James had impressed in a midfield role for Wigan Athletic, and all three would become regulars the following season at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has since gone on to make 192 appearances for the first team, contributing an impressive 33 goals and 37 assists in that time, with three goals and six assists under his belt so far this campaign.

The 2021/22 season was comfortably the best of Mount's Chelsea career, as he notched an impressive 11 goals and ten assists in the Premier League, which unsurprisingly saw his market value go through the roof.

The Blues have been criticised for spending huge amounts on young players in the past but often they can find the best talents in their own academy, as Mount cost the club nothing but is now valued at a mammoth €70m (£62m) according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Last season's aforementioned goal tally included an impressive hat-trick against Norwich City, which saw the midfielder earn plenty of praise from former Chelsea star Joe Cole on BT Sport.

He said (via Mirror Sport): "I've never met one ex-player or one coach who doesn't appreciate him.

"He's a top, top outstanding player, he's becoming one of the most important players in the country."

Despite being just 24, Mount already has 36 caps for England and he looks set to be a mainstay in the Three Lions' side for the next decade, so Chelsea have undeniably done well to progress him from a promising youngster to an established Premier League player.

However, with his £80k-per-week deal set to expire at the end of next season and Liverpool reportedly interested, Chelsea need to try and lock down Mount to a longer contract.

While he has struggled this season with just three goals in all competitions, the Blues could quickly find themselves in another situation similar to that of Kevin De Bruyne or Mohamed Salah, where a player finds his best form after leaving Stamford Bridge.

There is little doubt however that Chelsea deserve credit for unearthing another top academy talent, that could potentially establish himself as a legend at the club, or make them a lot of money in the future.