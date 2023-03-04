Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Luis Enrique is "ready" to return to management amid recent links to the Chelsea job.

What's the latest on Luis Enrique to Chelsea?

With things under Graham Potter going pretty badly for the Blues since the Englishman took over earlier on in the season, a sacking could soon be on the cards. Although, today's win will certainly have offered more hope.

However, it's no shock to see certain names pop up as possible future club managers. For instance, according to SPORT, Enrique is said to be keen on the Chelsea job.

Only adding fuel to the flames of speculation, Romano has now confirmed that the currently out-of-work Spaniard is hoping to return to work soon.

When talking on YouTube, the journalist said (2:53): “In the case of Luis Enrique, he wants to return to football as soon as possible.

"Luis Enrique doesn't want to stop, he's ready to restart in case he will find the right project. So Luis Enrique is 100 percent ready for new opportunities.

"Luis Enrique wants to be back. Luis Enrique is not going to wait a lot to be back in football. He's exploring opportunities, he is studying as always, but from what I understand he's prepared to return very soon.

"So Luis Enrique is ready. Let's see what Chelsea will decide with Graham Potter. It's up to him now to change the situation with the Leeds game, the Borussia Dortmund game.

"So it's a crucial moment for him of course, but in general for Luis Enrique, the idea is to return as soon as possible.”

Enrique is currently out of work having left his role as Spain's national team manager this winter after a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup against Morocco.

Despite that, his pedigree is very high having won numerous trophies during his time with Barcelona, which includes La Liga, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Still, Potter is yet to go yet and so at this stage this is all just speculation. However, having Enrique waiting in the wings may just tempt Todd Boehly to sack the current head coach a little sooner than initially planned.

What's more, alongside the Spaniard, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is being considered as a frontrunner. So it's not as though the Premier League club doesn't have a couple of potentially exciting targets if Potter does leave in the near future.