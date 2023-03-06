BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho "has lost his marbles" amid the idea that he could replace Graham Potter as boss.

What’s the latest on Jose Mourinho and Chelsea?

The Blues have had a pretty torrid time of late but managed to pick up a key three points in the Premier League this weekend as they beat Leeds United 1-0 at home.

Over in Italy, it's been an interesting few weeks or so for Mourinho who was accused of booing the opposition during an under-14 derby game between Roma and Lazio.

What's more, he was also just banned for two matches and fined €10,000 (£8,869) following his furious reaction to being sent off in a 2-1 defeat to Cremonese.

When speaking about the former Chelsea boss on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton certainly didn't seem to think he'd make an ideal replacement for Potter

Specifically of the U14 booing, he said (46:53): “How petty can you get Jose? That's absolutely shocking.

"There are Chelsea fans out there, who want Jose back at the bridge. But do they want a petty Jose back? Oh, come on. He is better than that, isn't he? He’s lost his marbles."

Would Mourinho do well back in the Premier League?

As Sutton points out, there are those amongst the Chelsea support who would like to see the 'special one' return to Stamford Bridge to try and salvage a poor season.

Mourinho certainly enjoyed some great times with the Blues, winning the Premier League on three occasions, as well as an FA Cup, spread across two spells in west London.

He also had less successful stints in England with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and now manages in Serie A with Roma and, judging form his recent behaviour, he's just as controversial as ever.

He'd certainly bring a very difficult personality to the club if he did replace Potter but it's hard not to feel as though his story with Chelsea reached its conclusion when he left in 2015.