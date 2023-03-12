Chelsea fans online have been left delighted after January transfer singing Mykhailo Mudryk registered his first direct goal contribution with an assist this weekend.

What's the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

The Ukrainian winger arrived this winter amid much speculation about his future. Indeed, while it looked as though he was set to end up at Arsenal, Todd Boehly swooped in with a stunning £89m offer to land the now-former Shakhtar Donetsk star.

However, arriving for such money puts an awful lot of pressure on a player to perform and it's fair to say Mudryk hadn't exactly hit the ground running in England.

In fact, he'd failed to score or even pick up an assist in any of his first six appearances for the club in all competitions. This meant he was perilously close to being handed out the 007 nickname once handed to Jadon Sancho after his first seven outings for Manchester United passed without a direct goal contributed (zero goals and zero assists in seven games).

However, on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues took on Leicester City away from home in the Premier League, Mudryk managed to pick up an assist for Matteo Kovacic's goal while.

Indeed, the midfielder's volley sealed a 3-1 win for Graham Potter and co, while it also spared his new teammate of the embarrassing 007 label that no doubt would have been attributed to him. It was a much-improved performance from the winger who also unfortunately had a goal ruled out for offside.

As evidenced on Twitter, the Chelsea fans were clearly delighted with this development. Here are some of the best reactions...