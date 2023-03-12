Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has praised Chelsea's switch to a three-at-the-back formation as they recorded their third victory in a row.

What has changed at Chelsea?

Graham Potter found himself under immense pressure following a dreadful run of results, but Chelsea have started to find their form, which has seemingly bought him more time in charge.

Ahead of their victory over Leeds United a week ago, Potter switched to a three-at-the-back formation, and the results have instantly improved, having played a 4-2-3-1 in their nightmare run.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson praised the decision, and claimed that Chelsea now look dangerous going forward.

He said (via Football Daily): "Chelsea look dangerous, look full of confidence, a completely different team to three or four weeks ago.

"Three at the back has made a difference. Chilwell gets forward, I thought Loftus-Cheek did very well. Kovacic is fit, he's playing with Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

"They look a balanced team now. They look very balanced. They look quite solid."

Should Potter stick with this formation?

Chelsea's record under Potter this season has been poor, but there does appear to be a difference in results when playing with a back three compared to a back four.

They have lost 3 in 13 when fielding a three, compared to 6 in 16 with a back four, since Potter's appointment in October.

Previous manager Thomas Tuchel would typically use a three-at-the-back formation, and perhaps the increased familiarity has helped the Chelsea squad in a season where there have been dramatic changes on and off the field.

Given the recent run of wins, Potter should stick with the formation and try and build some more cohesion within the squad to help climb back up the table.