Chelsea will reportedly look to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper at the end of the season, with a host of names in the conversation, including Jan Oblak.

The Lowdown: Goalkeeping issues at Chelsea

The Blues have endured a season to forget so far, sitting 10th in the Premier League in late March, which seemed unfathomable at the start of the campaign.

There have been many reasons for Chelsea's struggles, from injuries to poor form all over the pitch, but goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have been disappointing.

The former has ousted the latter as Graham Potter's first-choice option between the sticks, but he still hasn't exactly looked like a world-class stopper, being criticised after the 2-1 defeat to Fulham earlier this year and in the win at Leicester.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea will listen to offers for Mendy during the summer transfer window but that's not to say that Kepa's place in the team is safe, by any means.

In fact, a fresh claim hints at the Spaniard taking his teammate's current place on the substitutes' bench next season.

The Latest: New No.1 being looked at

According to Football Inisder's Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea are 'in the market' to sign a new first-choice 'keeper this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham also in the same boat.

A host of names of mentioned in the report as early targets, with the Blues thought to be 'admirers' of Brighton's Robert Sanchez, whose form has 'alerted a lot of clubs'.

Brentford's David Raya is also seen as an option, as is Atletico Madrid's world-renowned Oblak, who has been considered one of the best on the planet in his position for a number of years now.

Gregor Kobel and Illan Meslier, of Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United respectively, are the other names mentioned.

The Verdict: Vital area of the pitch

It seems clear that Potter doesn't fully trust Kepa or Mendy as his No.1 'keeper moving forward, so it makes perfect sense to bring in a top-class replacement this summer, given the importance of the position.

In terms of playing style, Sanchez would actually make more sense than Oblak, even though the latter is probably the most impressive out-and-out goalkeeper, in terms of positional sense and shot-stopping.

The Slovenian lacks the Brighton man's ball-playing ability from the back, which Potter wants in all of his players, averaging a 62.1% pass completion rate in La Liga this season, compared to Sanchez's 73.6% in the league.

Sanchez is also five years younger, giving him more time to improve further, so could be the most logical option for Chelsea come the end of the season.