Chelsea are reportedly one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani in the summer transfer window.

The Lowdown: Muani enjoying great season

The 24-year-old came to the attention of the wider footballing public during the 2022 World Cup, when he almost had a life-changing moment in the final.

Muani was denied by Emiliano Martinez in the dying seconds of extra-time in France's eventual defeat to Argentina, having been sent clean-through and with the chance to seal glory for his country.

Regardless of that miss, the Frenchman is still enjoying an excellent season, however, scoring 11 times and registering ten assists for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Muani did also find the net once at the World Cup, in the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-final, and he looks like a player with a bright future in the game.

He is unlikely to be without suitors once the summer transfer window arrives, and with Chelsea looking to bring in attacking reinforcements, it looks as though they could be in the mix.

The Latest: Chelsea in the mix

According to 90min, the Blues have 'taken an interest' in signing Muani at the end of the season, with the same also applying to Newcastle United.

Manchester United are seen as possible suitors, too, while European pair Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have the 'primary interest in his services'.

The Verdict: Great attacking option

Muani could be exactly what Chelsea are looking for this summer, with a centre forward badly needed after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's failed spell in west London.

The former Arsenal man needs to be offloaded and Kai Havertz can't be relied upon to lead the line every week - he is arguably better in a slightly deeper role - and Muani could be the man to fill the void.

The five-cap France international is at a great age to come in, having already picked up the experience of 103 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga combined, but also still being a relatively young player.

He is both a scorer and a provider of goals, as his aforementioned statistics this season prove, and he has been hailed for having that 'little something extra' by former coach Vincent Santos.

Muani could come in and act as a great foil for the likes of Havertz, Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, spearheading the attack and proving to be a far better option than the past-his-best Aubameyang.