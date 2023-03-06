Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is considering his options on the managerial market and could look to hire former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino amid the tumult of the club's seasonal fortunes.

What's the latest on Chelsea's manager search?

Despite clinching a pivotal Premier League victory against Leeds United last time out, Blues boss Graham Potter holds a loose grip on his future in the Stamford Bridge dugout, and despite retaining the backing of the outfit's American owner.

With just three victories from 16 matches across all competitions and languishing in tenth in the league, reports attributing interest in the likes of Pochettino might bear fruit, with the likes of Football Insider naming the Argentine as one of the key candidates to succeed Potter, should he be handed the axe.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, despite winning Ligue 1 months prior.

Could Pochettino get the best out of Sterling?

During his time with Spurs, despite failing to clinch a major honour - Tottenham have infamously failed to taste silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008 - the aura and identity that was embedded into the outfit, transitioning from European hopefuls to tangible Champions League contenders, crystallised.

According to one tactical analysis, Pochettino's approach with the Lilywhites heaped onus on innate awareness and constricting movements in breaking the play and buffering the opposing advances.

His emphasis on breaking the lines and vertical progressions allowed the likes of Son Heung-min to flourish; cheetah-quick and fleet-footed, the South Korean forward was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015, and over 203 appearances under Pochettino scored 75 goals and supplied 39 assists.

Ballooning his value under his former boss, Transfermarkt rated the 108-cap phenom at £71m when Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, months after historically reaching the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

Given that success, the distinguished leader's prospective arrival at Stamford Bridge could pay dividends for Raheem Sterling, who has been "struggling" - according to Kyle Bonn - with the Blues since his £47.5m transfer from Manchester City last summer.

The illustrious £325k-per-week England international has scored 113 goals and registered 79 assists from 338 matches in the Premier League, winning the competition four times, but has failed to replicate past feats with lacklustre Chelsea, with four strikes from 18 top-flight contests this term.

However, given both Sterling and Son boast dynamic brilliance in their flanking roles, prolific and creative on their day, he could rekindle his former verve with Pochettino's - hailed a "top manager" by Pep Guardiola - appointment.

Indeed, considering the success Son had under Pochettino's wing, channelling and nurturing his potential and becoming a world-class sensation, the manager's arrival in west London could be a propitious changing of the winds for the 28-year-old Sterling, who has demonstrated with regularity his clinical nature when harnessed aptly.

And with Chelsea desperate for a newfound collective offensive threat, it might just be the move to make if Potter continues to fall short of expectations.