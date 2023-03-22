Chelsea are expected to be in the running to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to talkSPORT pundit Stan Collymore.

The Lowdown: £100m price tag

The Premier League talisman has now entered the final 18 months of his contract in N17 and being Antonio Conte’s top-performing player, has caught the eye of Graham Potter.

The Mirror have recently reported that the England captain wants out and will be looking for a move elsewhere during the upcoming window, with The Times having since claimed that Daniel Levy would only consider selling him for a £100m up front.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Collymore suggested that Chelsea will be firmly in the race to sign Kane alongside Manchester United. He said:

“The situation at Spurs is giving Harry Kane the perfect excuse to leave in the summer. He’s never had an easier way out. Seriously, who is honestly going to begrudge him a move elsewhere now?

“That man has done just about everything he can for Spurs but now, at the age of 29, soon to be 30, this summer is going to be possibly his last opportunity to move on and go to a club that stands a real chance of winning some major silverware – whether that is Chelsea or Manchester United, who knows, but I guarantee that they’ll both be in the running for Kane come to the summer window.

“If I were Kane, I would do everything in my power to get a move to Manchester United, but that’s me speaking as an older former pro, the fact Chelsea are based in London will probably play a big part as Kane’s family life may mean he doesn’t want to relocate too far away from where he has been for the majority of his playing career.”

The Verdict: Splash the cash?

Kane has been dubbed a ‘world-class’ striker by Conte and should the opportunity to sign him arise, Chelsea should definitely splash the cash to secure his services.

The Nike-sponsored ace has posted 334 goal contributions in 425 senior appearances for Spurs, where he’s currently averaging 3.6 shots per top-flight game.

The Walthamstow-born talent also ranks in the 95th percentile for most progressive passes per 90, which shows how strong his link-up play is even when he might not be on the scoresheet.

Kane has several Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards to his name, highlighting the significantly positive impact he has on a side, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete.