Chelsea are ‘yet to make a decision’ on the goalkeeping situation amid links to Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lowdown: Mendy replacement?

The Stamford Bridge outfit are believed to be ready to sell Edouard Mendy following a breakdown in contract renewal talks between the parties, and the club have already been linked with a potential replacement.

The Frenchman’s contract at Elland Road isn’t set to expire until 2026, but it’s recently been reported that he is planning to quit the project in Yorkshire should Javi Gracia’s side get relegated from the Premier League.

Football Insider first credited the Blues with an interest in the 23-year-old earlier this month after Graham Potter informed the board that he is targeting a new shot-stopper in the summer, with a £30m+ price tag having been set by the Whites.

According to Romano (via CaughtOffside), Chelsea haven’t yet made their mind up when it comes to Mendy but like a lot of their fellow competitors, have indeed been monitoring Meslier. He said:

“Links with someone like Illan Meslier and a top club like Chelsea are normal, he’s a very talented goalkeeper and many clubs have sent their scouts to follow him.

“But at the moment, Leeds want to keep things quiet and not to open any negotiation now. Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the goalkeepers situation.

“It’s a possibility that Mendy will leave Chelsea in the summer, but not something 100% decided yet. March is not time for final decision, also at Chelsea.

“Also, goalkeepers market is always a domino; not easy to find solution, and it hasn’t started yet.”

The Verdict: Potential bargain

Meslier is certainly a rising star between the sticks considering he’s still at quite a young age and Chelsea landing him for £30m would be a bargain compared to some of the other big-name alternatives out there.

The left-footed ace has kept 49 clean sheets in 166 appearances throughout his career and currently ranks in the 79th percentile for stopping crosses, which shows the youngster is aggressive and forward-thinking, a sure-fire change from the sometimes timid Kepa Arrizabalaga, who ranks in the 30th percentile for the same metric.

The France U21 international has also earned three man-of-the-match awards this season, highlighting the individual importance he brings to a side.

Meslier played a significant role in helping Leeds achieve promotion from the Championship in 2019/20 so will know what it feels like to taste success, and will surely want to make the step up to a team competing for major honours before too long.