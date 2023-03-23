Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keen to leave the club to return to Barcelona, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

The Lowdown: Out of favour

The Premier League talisman put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge last summer but has never been in favour during the reign of Graham Potter, who omitted him from his Champions League squad to free up space for his own new signings.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the 33-year-old had returned to Camp Nou to support his former teammates during a match whilst providing a significant statement. He wrote:

“Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, almost out of Chelsea project, was in Barcelona’s dressing room after Real Madrid game.

“Auba has still excellent relationship with Barça players, board and Xavi.

“He wanted to return in January but it was not possible due to FIFA rules.”

Spanish outlet Sport have since reported that the Blues are considering terminating the forward’s contract rather than selling him and it sounds like he already knows where he would like his next destination to be.

The Latest: Aubameyang to Barca 2.0?

According to Sport once again (via Sport Witness), Aubameyang was able to ‘show his feelings’ for Barcelona during his visit and has personally made it clear that he would ‘like to switch’ Chelsea for the Blaugrana.

The Gabonese speedster has yet held ‘no meetings’ with Joan Laporta but he remains ‘keen’ on the move and would even be willing to lower his wages to ‘facilitate’ a potential return.

The SW6 attacker is ‘very much liked’ by Xavi and the rest of the dressing room so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

The Verdict: Let him go

Aubameyang has only featured in 17 of Potter’s 30 games in charge since being appointed at Chelsea so it’s clear he doesn’t view him as part of his long-term plans, which is why it would be best for both parties if he was to be let go.

The Nike-sponsored striker has scored just three goals and provided one assist during his time at the club, which shows that he’s not maximising his opportunities in the final third when given the chance to play with just 50% of his shots this season actually being on target.

The Laval native returning to join in with celebrations at Barcelona reportedly annoyed the Blues hierarchy and he doesn’t deserve a future at the club should he publicly display this level of disrespect for his employers.