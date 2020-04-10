Quiz: Chelsea under Abramovich – How much did these stars cost?

Since Roman Abramovic gained ownership of the club in 2004 Chelsea have won 16 trophies, excluding the Community Shield, but it took a whole host of managers and players to achieve success – 119 signings to be exact.

Jose Mourinho was quick to bring silverware, as were Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte. Each manager made some shrewd additions and forgettable signings, all of which dipped into the purse of Abramovich.

It has been a fine period for the Blues, though, so many players should still be fresh in the memory, but do you know how much they were bought for?

Test your knowledge by answering the cost of these select players in the quiz below.