Quiz: The Ultimate Chelsea teaser – the 2004/05 season

There is a misconception about Chelsea that they were simply a small club in West London when Roman and his billions moved in the early noughties.

The truth is that the Blues were winning a lot of trophies in the years building up to his arrival, as well as competing in the Champions League under the likeable Claudio Ranieri.

All Roman did was start putting the icing on what was a reasonably pleasant cake and he ultimately found a manager who could put that cherry on top with a certain Jose Mourinho.

The Special One’s arrival was incredible, his impact explosive, and straight away took the club to their first-ever Premier League title.

But what do Chelsea fans remember of that season? We have compiled a big fat Blues quiz around that epic 2004/05 campaign…

Good luck…