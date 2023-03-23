Chelsea have accepted the fact that they will make a huge loss on Romelu Lukaku should they sell the striker this summer, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

The Lowdown: Exit highly likely

The Belgian made his return to the Premier League and indeed Stamford Bridge back in 2021 but is currently out on a season-long loan at Inter Milan after falling out of favour.

In January, Spanish reports relayed an update from the 29-year-old admitting that doesn’t want to return to work under Graham Potter, which has alerted several clubs to his potential availability.

Saudi Arabian clubs, Everton and Aston Villa have all been credited with an interest in the forward, but most recently, a new transfer plan has emerged.

Calciomercato claim that the Blues could look to include their player in a deal to re-sign Tammy Abraham, but no matter where he ends up, the club will be down from a financial point of view.

The Latest: Chelsea accept fate

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have ‘resigned themselves’ to the fact that they will be making an ‘enormous loss’ on Lukaku should his sale be sanctioned later in the summer.

Inter’s attacker arrived in SW6 for a £97.5m fee but ‘sources with knowledge of his situation’ believe that Todd Boehly will have to accept a cut-price sum of less than £30m.

The Blues are already paying for part of his salary whilst on loan and it’s stated that the owner needs to ‘trim the squad’ and ‘balance the books’ ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The Verdict: Let him leave

Lukaku has made zero appearances under Potter being at Inter since he was appointed, and that won’t change any time soon, so Chelsea would be making the right decision to cash in, albeit for a significantly lower fee than they would have liked.

The 104-cap international scored just eight goals in the top flight throughout the whole of the 2021/22 season before returning to Italy, therefore lacking the kind of prolific form required to succeed.

The Antwerp native has also been previously slammed for his performances in the capital by journalist Josh Bunting who labelled him a ‘disgrace’, stating that he has a ‘rotten’ attitude and should ‘never play for the club again’.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku in the summer so Lukaku’s replacement is already lined up, it’s now just a case of finding a potential suitor that would be able to put the best offer on the table.