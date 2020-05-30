Sure & Chelsea present ‘Breaking Barriers’ with Kante, Jorginho and Rudiger

Sure – Unilever’s market leading deodorant brand – have released their ‘Breaking Barriers’ short film series in collaboration with Chelsea Football Club, as part of the brand’s goal to inspire people to be more confident, overcome challenges and move more.

The short films document the inspirational stories of Blues stars N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger, who have faced difficult challenges on their way to reaching the pinnacle of football.

Firstly, lets hear from the tenacious, tough-tackling World Cup winner Kante, who details what he had to overcome at the beginning of his career before a phenomenal journey which has seen him win back-to-back Premier League titles, as well as the Football Writers Association Player of the Year and also the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

The former Leicester man said: “I didn’t always believe that I would become a professional footballer. When I was younger I played in the lower leagues. I failed quite a few trials at professional clubs. When I failed, I watched the players in those academies and went home and told myself there was a lot of work to do.”

Kante added: “I worked twice as hard to keep up the hard work and maybe one day it would happen. I think those failures allowed me to build myself to become a professional player. If it’s something you love you should give the best of yourself and if it’s not enough, we should find ways of being better.”

In Jorginho’s case, the ex-Napoli playmaker reveals that a number of clubs were concerned about his stature. The Brazilian-born Italy international has won the Coppa Italia and the Europa League during his career so far, while also commanding a fee of £57m when swapping Naples for London in 2018.

However, he very nearly walked away from his career before it had even begun.

Chelsea’s No.5 revealed: “When I was little, I did three trials at three different clubs in Brazil. All three teams told me I wasn’t good enough because I was too small.

“I then went to a football academy that was 200km from my home. In the winter I would

have cold showers as there was no hot water. To go through this at 13 wasn’t easy and in that moment I wanted to give up football.”

“But I said, “I’m not going to come home mama, this is my dream”. Always believe and don’t give up, because there will be difficult moments but after, glory awaits.”

Last but not least, an experienced centre-back who cost Chelsea £34m when joining from Roma back in 2017 outlines the driving force behind his motivation to succeed – Rudiger.

The 27-year-old said: “When I was 15 I had a trial. The coach said to my brother: “let’s be honest, he will never

make it.” Their words, they’re still somewhere in my head. It was a tough moment for me. That’s when I learned you have to believe in yourself. You have to grab it with both hands.

“We’re talking now about football, but this is for in general life. Nothing comes easy. That was for me the (clicks his fingers). I think there were better footballers, but I wanted it more. Even if you fail… yes, you failed

one time, two times but maybe the third time you will not fail.”

Renata Assuncao, Global Brand Director at Unilever said: “We’re all facing barriers at the moment adapting to life in these difficult times. As a brand that believes movement is a powerful tool to maintain physical and mental well-being, we want to continue inspiring people to overcome these challenges going beyond their limits.

“We hope these uplifting positive stories will help inspire people to keep moving and break their own barriers.”

