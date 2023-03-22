Chelsea are preparing an offer to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to fresh reports.

The Lowdown: Gnonto profiled

The Italian international first arrived at Elland Road from FC Zurich back in September 2022 and has since taken the Premier League by storm despite only being 19 years of age.

The Whites winger’s contract isn’t to set expire until 2027, but being a standout performer in Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side, has caught the eye of Graham Potter.

The Blues were heavily linked with an interest in Raphinha last summer, but having failed in their pursuit to secure his signature which resulted in him moving to Barcelona, Todd Boehly will be hoping that he will be more successful on his club's second visit to Yorkshire.

The Latest: Chelsea readying offer

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta.it (via MOT Leeds News), Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are all ‘lining up a bid’ to sign Gnonto ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds’ starlet is ‘expected to leave’ Elland Road during the upcoming window should his side get relegated and the three mentioned clubs above are ready and ‘waiting to pounce’.

The SW6 outfit are ‘credited with interest’ alongside a number of unnamed potential suitors, whilst Inter Milan ‘are not’ in the race for his services despite previously regretting selling him to Zurich.

The Verdict: Potential bargain

Gnonto could be available for a cut-price should Leeds drop down to the Championship at the end of the season, so Chelsea should pounce on the opportunity to land this potential bargain.

The Puma-sponsored ace has clocked up 54 goal contributions in 142 appearances throughout his career, including seven in 20 for the Whites, which is an impressive return for a player who is still in the process of developing and discovering his potential.

The Verbania native currently ranks in the 90th percentile for most progressive carries per game and has whipped a total of 35 crosses into the box this term, highlighting his desire to consistently increase his side’s efforts in the final third (FBRef).

The Whites attacker would also bring excellent versatility to Stamford Bridge having operated in seven different positions since first emerging onto the scene, which is no doubt one of the attributes that Potter is most attracted to.

Finally, Gnonto has been described as a forward who has ‘electric’ pace by talent scout Jacek Kulig, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the chance present itself.