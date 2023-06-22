Chelsea have submitted an enquiry regarding a summer deal to bring Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Federico Valverde?

Valverde is a central midfielder who first arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium from Madrid's B team back in 2018 following a move there from Penarol a year earlier. He’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team, clocking up a total of 204 senior appearances to date.

The Uruguay international still has another four years remaining on his contract in La Liga, but with Carlo Ancelotti’s side having recently confirmed the big-money arrival of Jude Bellingham, admirers are keen to check in to see whether he could become available.

Spanish reports have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is “obsessed” with the 24-year-old, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like the manager’s initial interest has now developed into gathering information on what it would take to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Are Chelsea signing Valverde?

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have all "made enquiries" to Real Madrid and Valverde's personal representatives ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Blues are one of the clubs to have made "real attempts" to secure the midfielder's services, but the response was "clear" because he is "not looking to move", nor do his side want to sell.

Should Boehly still try a bid?

Real Madrid and indeed Valverde seem to be adamant that they don’t want to strike any kind of deal this summer. But money always talks in football, and considering the positive impact the midfielder “monster”, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could make, Todd Boehly should definitely see if they could be tempted to change their mind.

Los Blancos’ £134k-per-week talisman is stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted 11 goal contributions (seven goals and four assists) in 34 La Liga outings last season, with this form having seen him receive four man-of-the-match awards.

The Montevideo native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in eight various positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including in the defence and out wide on the wing alongside his natural role, which will be yet another attractive attribute to Pochettino.

Finally, Valverde shares the same agency, Wasserman, as Lewis Hall, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give them a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line in the near future.