Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a rare appearance from the bench in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Brentford on Wednesday night and failed to win over the fans with his performance, heading over from the Blues' best chance of the game.

How has Aubameyang performed at Chelsea?

The Gabon international has been completely ostracised since his £12m move from Barcelona last summer, with attitude and performance issues seeing him dropped by Graham Potter, and completely left out of the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

However, Todd Boehly could still recoup some of his money on the former Arsenal man, as despite a record of three goals in 20 appearances for the west London outfit, Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing him back to the Nou Camp this summer.

Chelsea have struggled desperately in front of goal this season, with just 30 goals in 32 Premier League games, and while the 33-year-old was signed for his experience and goalscoring record, the blame cannot be solely put on him.

He has featured in one of the worst Chelsea sides in recent memory whereas the failed strikers of old, notably Andriy Shevchenko and Romelu Lukaku, have struggled to succeed in a time of relative success.

However, in terms of value for money, it is arguably Fernando Torres who must be considered the worst striker of the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge.

Why did Chelsea sign Torres?

Torres was one of the biggest names in the Premier League, having performed superbly for Liverpool following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2007.

He would go on to contribute 81 goals and 20 assists in just 142 appearances for the club, with a memorable performance in a 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid seeing him earn "world-class" praise from teammate Steven Gerrard.

Spain won the World Cup in 2010, but it was a 'dreadful, scoreless tournament' - as per journalist Ian Ladyman - for the attacker. Sadly, his form post-South Africa wasn't great either, managing just nine goals in the first half of the 2010/11 campaign, with Jamie Redknapp less than impressed with his form at the time.

He said: "Fans will suffer to a certain extent when you give the ball away, but they won't suffer a lack of effort. Out there for 45 minutes today, he (Torres) has been terrible. He hasn't got hold of the ball, he hasn't chased, he's got frustrated, he could have been booked, he's been diabolical."

It was perhaps made it even more surprising that Chelsea were so keen to sign him in January 2011, as the Blues shelled out a British record transfer fee of £50m to sign the clinical forward, with chairman Bruce Buck, who worked alongside Roman Abramovich during his time as owner, singing the striker's praises upon his arrival.

He said: "This is a very significant day for Chelsea, capturing one of the best players in the world with his peak years ahead of him.

"We have long admired the talents of a player who is a proven goalscorer in English football and Fernando's arrival is a sign of our continuing high ambitions. I hope every Chelsea fan is as excited as I am with this news."

While £50m seems like a drop in the ocean for Boehly given the money he has spent since taking over at Chelsea, in today's money that would equate to around £70m due to inflation.

How did Torres perform at Chelsea?

Unfortunately, Torres was never able to replicate the form he showed at Liverpool and endured some awful moments in a Chelsea shirt, with his notable open-goal miss against Manchester United perhaps symbolic of the low-confidence player that he had become at Stamford Bridge.

In total, the Atletico Madrid academy graduate would manage just 45 goals in 172 appearances for Chelsea, never reaching double figures in the Premier League again.

Although he did enjoy some success with the Blues, winning the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League, contributing the famous breakaway goal against Barcelona, he certainly wasn't able to justify his price tag or eye-watering £175k-per-week wages in his time at the club.

Eventually, Chelsea would lose faith in Torres and he was sent on loan to AC Milan, before his move there was made permanent without the Serie A side having to pay a fee in January 2015.

The Spaniard was contracted at Stamford Bridge for 205 weeks, meaning that the club paid him £35m in wages in his four-year stay, well and truly rinsing the club of around £85m, before eventually leaving for nothing.

Therefore, while Aubameyang has been the scapegoat in a poor season for Chelsea, he cannot even be compared to Torres when it comes to value for money at Stamford Bridge. His move was the very definition of a financial disaster.