TalkSport host Simon Jordan has claimed that Chelsea should be able to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules by selling some key players.

What's the latest on Chelsea and FFP?

FFP has been a topic of wide discussion within England of late, as Everton may well have broken the rules – while Manchester City face similar allegations.

Premier League rules dictate clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. In that period, however, the Toffees recorded losses of £370m.

City are accused of not providing accurate financial information over a nine-year period, which includes not divulging financial remunerations that were made to a former manager.

Now, as per Football Insider, Chelsea could find themselves in a similar situation as they are potentially £168m outside the limitations and are now in the process of filing paperwork to clear up the situation.

When asked on TalkSport if he felt Chelsea were in trouble, Jordan replied: "I doubt it. Because it was always in my mind - and we spoke about this a great length - that there was going to be a group of players that were sitting on their books that had no carrying value that were probably likely to be sold.

"Whether that was Mason Mount, whether that's Conor Gallagher, whether it's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, all of those have no carrying value. They're not valued on Chelsea's balance sheet.

He continued: "I don't think there's a fire sale, I think they've got an embarrassment of riches. So I think there's time to change things up.

"A fire sale means you're selling at a discount - they won't be selling at a discount, they'll be selling at top money."

How much money can Chelsea raise this summer in sales?

As per the CIES Football Observatory, Mount is valued at up to £61m, Gallagher at around £30m, and Loftus-Cheek around £13m.

With that in mind, if Chelsea can sell those three players mentioned by Jordan, they could potentially raise a figure in the region of £100m or more.

This would certainly help balance the books somewhat, but it remains to be seen if that sort of figure will be enough to ease the current FFP doubts lingering over the west London outfit.

No doubt, many at Chelsea will be nervously looking on to see how things play out with Everton while simultaneously trying to get their own books in order.