Chelsea are exchanging documents to finalise the eight-figure signing of another player alongside Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea agree £34.5 million deal for Omorodion after Gallagher sale

After both the west Londoners and Diego Simeone's side agreed to the transfer of midfielder Conor Gallagher, who's set to have his medical in Madrid today ahead of a £36 million move to the Metropolitano Stadium, Chelsea used the opportunity to strike a deal for Omorodion.

Talks over selling Gallagher seemingly opened the door for Todd Boehly and co to reignite discussions for the Spanish striker, with Omorodion finalising personal terms ahead of a £34.5 million move to Chelsea.

Atletico have also moved to do a deal for Man City striker Julian Alvarez, who looks as if he'll take Omorodion's place in Simeone's squad for next season. Chelsea actually had a bid rejected for Omorodion earlier in the window, as widely reported, but the 20-year-old now seems set to link up with Enzo Maresca ahead of the new Premier League season.

"Last piece of the domino will be Samu Omorodion to Chelsea," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday evening.

"Final fee paid by #CFC will be £34.5m. Small details of player’s terms negotiated right now but parties sure that will get done. Gallagher to Atléti and Julián Álvarez to Atléti, also already done as revealed."

Omorodion vs N. Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Omorodion Jackson Minutes 1,922 2,810 Goals 8 14 Assists 1 5 Shots per game 1.9 2.3 Aerials won per game 1.8 1 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Overall rating 6.42 7.07 via WhoScored

The young forward, who's helped Spain to the Olympics final against France, where he'll have the opportunity to win a gold medal, scored nine goals and registered an assist in 36 total appearances on loan at Deportivo last season.

Chelsea have refused to rule out signing Victor Osimhen as well as Omorodion, according to The Telegraph's Matt Law, which makes for pretty reading in the eyes of a Blues supporter.

Another player they've been in talks over signing is Gremio sensation Gabriel Mec. Reports over the weekend stated that Chelsea have agreed a deal for Mec, with South American journalist Uriel Lugt sharing a further update.

Chelsea exchanging documents to finalise Gabriel Mec signing

According to the reporter, Chelsea are exchanging the final documents to finalise a £21 million deal for Mec, who has been likened to Ronaldinho and graduated from the same academy as the Barcelona legend.

The teenage wonderkid is the latest prodigy from Brazil to agree to join Chelsea, with Estevao Willian putting pen to paper on a Stamford Bridge switch just before him. It's added that a seven-year contract is on the table for Mec.