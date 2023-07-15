Folarin Balogun to Chelsea wouldn't be a smart deal for the Blues according to transfer insider Dean Jones

The USA international enjoyed a strong loan spell in Ligue 1 last season and has reportedly attracted the interest of the London side this summer.

What is the market value of Folarin Balogun?

Balogun won't be cheap for Chelsea, especially when you consider the selling club are London rivals Arsenal.

The 22-year-old spent last season out on loan at Stade Reims, where he made 39 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and recording three assists as the side finished 11th in the league.

The forward received plenty of praise from pundits and his manager alike, with manager Will Still saying: "He’s unbelievable, he has real talent, but he is also just a top person, He’s trying to learn the language – we have a bit of banter because his French is terrible (but) I think he realises: being good here will allow him to get the spotlight and attention he needs.”

The player's representatives reportedly held a meeting with manager Mikel Arteta, however with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already at the club as well as the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, first-team opportunities for the forward may not be as forthcoming as he would hope for following his performances last season.

According to reports, a number of sides are interested in signing the forward, with RB Leipzig pushing to bring in the striker following their failed pursuit of RC Lens forward Lois Openda. Another report states that Chelsea have held talks with Balogun's representatives ahead of a potential move, with Arsenal valuing the forward at £50m.

Jones, however, doesn't think the move is a smart one for Chelsea.

What did Dean Jones say about this transfer?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Jones revealed that due to the lack of guaranteed quality in the Chelsea squad ahead of next season and the price tag the Gunners have put on the forward, he doesn't believe the Blues should make the move.

The journalist stated: "Chelsea have already got enough players that they aren't sure are going to deliver immediately next season. And they shouldn't really be going near this one, I mean Balogun is a good player, just no detriment to the player itself. But he's not cheap and He's not guaranteed to score goals in the Premier League."

Should Balogun sign for Chelsea?

A move to Chelsea probably wouldn't be the right move for the forward.

The Blues have already made two moves in the market for players in the position that Balogun plays, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson arriving from Leipzig and Villarreal respectively. First-team football could once again be hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, especially if reports that Ivan Toney is wanted by the club once his ban has concluded are true, Balogun could fall further down the pecking order.

A move to Leipzig seems to be a better fit, with the opportunity to come straight into the first team and replace Nkunku. The German side also offer Champions League football next season, which Chelsea do not due to their incredibly disappointing season last time around.

Balogun has to decide his next move very carefully if he wants to build on the form and success he had in Ligue 1, and Chelsea just might not be the best club to do that at compared to RB Leipzig