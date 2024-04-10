Chelsea could be forced into green-lighting the sale of a "sensational" player this summer at 50 per cent less than their desired asking price.

PSR concerns motivate Chelsea sales before June 30

According to a report by reliable journalist Matt Law in The Telegraph last month, rival clubs believe the west Londoners need to raise around £100 million from player sales before June 30 - or risk being in breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chelsea recently posted losses of around £90 million in the 12-month period leading up to June 30, 2023 - which follows on from the £121.4 million loss for their previous financial year.

This comes amid heavy spending from Mauricio Pochettino's side on transfers, with Chelsea spending over £400 million on new signings last summer. Reports suggest chairman Todd Boehly could splash the cash further on a marquee new striker like Victor Osimhen, but it would appear they're sailing pretty close to the wind.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Clearlake Capital ownership Price (via FourFourTwo) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

As per PSR regulations, clubs are allowed to make a £105 million loss over a three-year period, though Chelsea's financial statements indicate that they're actually above the limit from these past two years alone.

As a result, a fire-sale of players is expected at Stamford Bridge in an effort to balance the books. Chelsea could even sell star men like Conor Gallagher, with the Englishman's future uncertain as he slowly enters the final year of his contract.

Another regular who's up for an exit nomination is Raheem Sterling. According to recent reports, Chelsea will look to sell Sterling and potentially sign a replacement in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

There are a plethora of other players facing uncertain futures as well, a lot of whom are currently out on loan elsewhere. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja are all away from west London serving temporary stints, and it is very likely they will all be put up for sale this summer.

Chelsea forced into Broja discount as they look to sell striker

Broja is a curious case, as it is believed Chelsea were demanding as much as £50 million for his services at one point.

As relayed by journalist Dean Jones, writing for Sportslens, Chelsea could now be forced to sell Broja for £25 million instead - given that his loan spell at Fulham hasn't exactly gone to plan.

The Albanian has found himself playing second fiddle to Rodrigo Muniz at Craven Cottage, which is surely a waste of his potential to come good. Broja enjoyed a terrific season on loan at Southampton not too long ago, which prompted Saints legend Francis Benali to brand him a "sensational" player.